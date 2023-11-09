Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 13, 2023

November 13, 2023

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of October 30, 2023 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Approval of Separation and Release Agreement

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No.23-09, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

B. Approval of Resolution No.23-10, Adopting the 2024 Budget

VII. INFORMATION

A. Port Rebrand Update

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

X. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XI. WORKSHOP

A. Executive Director Delegation of Authority

XII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person or join us remotely via Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio / Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

Public comments can be made either in person or via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record*.

*Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.