Edmonds scenics: Around town Posted: November 4, 2023 0 Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Paul Mattoon) Fall color in the backyard at Sunrise of Edmonds. (Photo by Floyd Barker) Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
