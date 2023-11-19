Edmonds School District invites community to participate in annual Culture Fair Jan. 27

The Edmonds School District is hosting its second annual Culture Fair Saturday, Jan. 27. The district is looking for staff, families, students, community and organizations willing to host a table about their cultural heritage.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lynnwood High School, 18218 North Road, Bothell.
Register by Jan. 17. Space is limited to 60 booths and 20 presentations. The district also welcomes various cultural performances and activities for families to participate in.
I have many high school exchange students who would love to talk about their cultures if that is something you are interested.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.