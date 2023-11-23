Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 25: What you need to know

Sponsored by Comstock Jewelers, the 2023 Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony — set for Saturday, Nov. 25 — is a heartwarming way to kick off the holiday season. Local vendors will be selling treats and hot soup, live bands will perform holiday favorites and Santa will help the community countdown the lighting of the tree.

The schedule is as follows:

Treat vendors, beverages and donation drives at Centennial Plaza 2:30 PM Program begins, Santa counts down the lighting of the tree 4:15 PM Program ends 4:45 PM

Non-profit organizations will be present collecting items and cash donations for the populations they serve. Check out the organizations below gathering supplies and bring donations to support them: Edmonds Food Bank Clothes For Kids: Winter hats, socks and underwear The Haus of Dogs: Dog kibble Richard Taylor Jr. will be the tree lighting emcee and live music will be provided by the Maplewood Jazz Band

Questions and answers

Q: Where is the Edmonds Tree Lighting Event?

A: Centennial Plaza – 5th Ave. N. & Bell St. in Edmonds.

Q: Which streets are closed and what time are they closed?

A: Noon to 7 p.m. See the map below for closed streets and location of event.

Q: Does it cost anything?

A: No, attending the event is open to all at no cost. Vendors will be selling treats, beverages & soup.

Q: What happens if it rains?

A: A little rain has never stopped Santa, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce says. The show will go on – make sure to dress accordingly.

Learn more about the event here.