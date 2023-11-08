Edmonds VFW Post to host Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11

Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 will be hosting a 1 p.m. ceremony on Veterans Day — Saturday, Nov. 11 — at the Edmonds Veterans Plaza to dedicate newly inscribed concrete benches to honor the late Jim Traner and Post member Ron Clyborne.
Both men were instrumental in fundraising efforts for the Edmonds Veterans Plaza, which was dedicated in 2017. The location is 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
