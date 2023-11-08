Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting COVID-19, flu immunization clinic Nov. 13

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association are holding a COVID-19 and influenza immunization clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 in the EWC banquet room.
Visit the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association website to check eligibility and to sign up. You will receive an email response.
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.