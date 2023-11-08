Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting COVID-19, flu immunization clinic Nov. 13

The Edmonds Waterfront Center and the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association are holding a COVID-19 and influenza immunization clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 in the EWC banquet room.

Visit the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association website to check eligibility and to sign up. You will receive an email response.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.