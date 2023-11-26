Edmonds welcomes the ho-ho-ho-holidays with annual tree lighting

Several hundred people gathered in downtown Edmonds Saturday for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented by Comstock Jewelers.
Richard Taylor Jr. served as emcee for the traditional event, which featured live music, vendors selling treats and soup, visit from Santa and — of course — the ceremonial lighting of the tree.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
