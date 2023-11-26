Edmonds welcomes the ho-ho-ho-holidays with annual tree lighting

Posted: November 25, 2023 5
Santa and Richard Taylor Jr. signal the official lighting of the tree at Centennial Plaza, located at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street.

Several hundred people gathered in downtown Edmonds Saturday for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, produced by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and presented by Comstock Jewelers.

Richard Taylor Jr. served as emcee for the traditional event, which featured live music, vendors selling treats and soup, visit from Santa and — of course — the ceremonial lighting of the tree.

Musicians perform before Santa’s arrival.
Emcee Richard Taylor Jr.
Several hundred attended the event.
Santa greets the crowd.
These two girls from the Neill family of Shoreline were excited to share the festivities with their little brother.
Edmonds residents Michael, Elaine and Simon were attending their first tree lighting.
L-R: College Place and Meadowdale Middle students Grace, Tatum, Emery, Norah, Hallelujah and Jasmine enjoy their treats offered by Pauline of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
Gillian from the Edmonds Chamber receives selfie texts from the crowd, whose names were then entered into a drawing.
Santa and Emily the Elf pose with a group of children.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME