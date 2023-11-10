Election 2023: No change in front-runners for Edmonds races

Front-runners in the race for Edmonds mayor and city council continued their leads in the third day of general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday evening.

The next round of returns will be reported at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13.

Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen maintained his advantage over incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson, although Rosen’s vote percentage dropped slightly Wednesday — from 57% to 55%.

For Edmonds City Council contests, Chris Eck increased her lead to 57% of the Position 1 vote to 43% for Roger Pence; Position 4 candidate Michelle Dotsch had 64% to 36% for Mackey Guenther and Position 6 incumbent Susan Paine tallied 59% of the vote to 41% for Kevin Fagerstrom.

Pence conceded to Eck via email Thursday, congratulating her on her victory and expressing hope “we can find ways to work together for the betterment of the city we both love.”

All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

