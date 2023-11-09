Election 2023: Rosen maintains lead over Nelson in day two of results

Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen maintained his lead over incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson in the second day of general election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Rosen continued to pull in 57% of the votes cast (6,609) — to 43% (4,947) for Nelson. That was the same vote percentage for both candidates in initial returns Tuesday.
Edmonds City Council front-runners from Tuesday also held their leads in Wednesday’s returns: Chris Eck had 55% of the Position 1 vote to 45% for Roger Pence; Position 4 candidate Michelle Dotsch had 66% to 34% for Mackey Guenther and Position 6 incumbent Susan Paine tallied 58% of the vote to 42% for Kevin Fagerstrom.
Vote totals will continue to be released daily as more mail-in ballots are counted. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
You can see all of Tuesday’s results here.
