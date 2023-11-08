Election 2023: In early returns, Rosen leads Nelson for Edmonds mayor; Dotsch, Eck, Paine ahead in council races

Speaking to a crowd of 185 supporters at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge Tuesday night, Edmonds mayoral candidate Mike Rosen joked that running for election has been “the longest hiring process I have ever, ever had.” While Rosen will have to wait a bit longer to learn whether he has the mayor’s job, he was leading incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson with 57% of the vote after the initial count was released Tuesday by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

The retired public affairs executive expressed his gratitude to those who showed up for the celebration at the Edmonds Masonic Lodge. “Your support is not lost on me,” he said. “I understand the responsibility that comes with that.”

Rosen also thanked his spouse Sharon Howard, calling her “the love of my life, who is also my wife and best friend.”

Despite the challenges facing the city, the nation and the world, Rosen encouraged those in the room to be mindful of how they interact with others. “There are forces that continue to try to separate us. So I would encourage each of us — as hard as it is — to really watch our thoughts as we are under this kind of pressure. Because I believe our thoughts can become our actions, our actions become our habits, our habits become our character and our character then becomes our destiny. And I believe that in my heart, we in Edmonds are done with the crazy,” he said to fervent applause. “And I believe our destiny is going to be way better than the destiny of this country.

“We are really temporary stewards of this place,” Rosen continued. “We have an obligation and we have a responsibility for those who are going to come after us to address these issues, and we have to address these issues today. And I absolutely believe we can fix these problems because I have tremendous faith, trust and respect for the people in this room and the other people in this city. So win or lose, I sure have become a big winner tonight because of each of you. But win or lose, we’ve got to come together to fix these issues.

“Once the election is finalized, it’s game on,” Rosen concluded.

During his campaign, Rosen said his diverse work experiences would serve him well as mayor, including a background in market research, public involvement, communications and program development for a range of private and government entities. On the campaign trail, he stressed the need to focus on a range of priorities, from prudent spending of taxpayer dollars to expanded public engagement to regional cooperation to retention of city staff.

Before being elected mayor in 2019, Nelson worked as the executive director of the Service Employees International Union Washington State Council and sat on Edmonds City Council. His campaign focused on his accomplishments while mayor, including improvements to public and pedestrian safety, development of a new human services program, an emphasis on equity and accessibility and environmental protection. He also stressed his role in leading the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the race for three open Edmonds City Council seats, Chris Eck was leading Roger Pence for Position 1, pulling in 55% — or 5,643 votes — to 45% for Pence (4,636 votes). The seat is currently held by Councilmember Dave Teitzel, who was appointed to finish the term of the late Position 1 Councilmember Kristiana Johnson. Teitzel did not seek election to the seat and had endorsed Pence as his replacement.

Eck, who gathered with supporters at Brigid’s Bottle Shop, has served for almost three years as deputy chief operating officer for the Volunteers of America Western Washington. Formerly a Lynnwood resident, Eck chaired the Lynnwood Planning Commission and ran unsuccessfully for Lynnwood City Council in 2021. Eck and her family moved to Edmonds last year. In her campaign, she prioritized community service, housing affordability and inclusion.

“I feel like there are so many of us that are just so passionate about moving these issues forward,” Eck said. “And it just really makes me feel the sense of community in Edmonds, and I just can’t wait to advocate for everyone.”

For Position 4, retired dentist Dr. Michelle Dotsch was leading Mackey Guenther, a former City of Edmonds Planning Department intern and college student — receiving 66% (6,854 votes) to Guenther’s 34% (3,509 votes). Both longtime Edmonds residents, Dotsch is president of the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) and Guenther serves as executive director of the Coalition for an Accessible and Resilient Edmonds (CARE). The two were seeking to fill the seat vacated by longtime Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, who ran for mayor but was defeated in the August primary.

During her campaign, Dotsch said her priorities were fiscal responsibility, ensuring safe, clean neighborhoods — especially along Highway 99 — and an inclusive city government that listens to residents. Guenther campaigned to build a safer, more affordable and more vibrant Edmonds, with a focus on housing, transportation and public safety.

“It’s just wonderful, ” Dotsch said after the initial returns were announced to supporters at Salish Sea Brewing. “I really thank all the people that supported me and all the people who really turned out to elect me.”

Speaking during a gathering of supporters at Brigid’s, Guenther said that now that the council campaign was over he was looking forward to continuing his work on CARE and also “sleeping more — that’s the big one.”

In the third contested race, Position 7 incumbent Susan Paine — who joined Eck and Guenther at Brigid’s — was leading challenger Kevin Fagerstrom by a margin of 58% (6,025 votes) to 42% (4,421). Paine is a former Edmonds School Board member, courts administrator and City of Seattle permit specialist who first won election to the council in 2019. In her campaign, she stressed the city council’s successful response to helping residents through the COVID pandemic and pledged to focus during her next four years on environmental sustainability, public safety and economic development.

“I am so pleased by all the support from the community,” Paine said. “It really is touching.”

Two councilmembers — Vivian Olson in Position 5 and Jenna Nand in Position 7 — were running unopposed. Nand had been appointed to fill out the remainder of Councilmember Laura Johnson’s term after Johnson moved out of the area, but drew no challengers in seeking election.

In the Town of Woodway, all three councilmembers — John Brock, James Willett and Elizabeth Mitchell — were running unopposed. Both candidates for Edmonds Port Commission— David Preston in District 2 and Selena Killlin in at-large Position 4 — were also running unopposed.

In the two contested positions on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, Position 1 incumbent Carin Chase had a large lead over challenger Nicholas Logan earning 17,320 votes (70%) to 7,230 votes (29%) for Logan. In an election night statement, Chase said she was “honored by the support of our community — looking forward to working for our students in the Edmonds School District!”

And Position 5 school board incumbent Nancy Katims was leading challenger Nicholas Jenkins by 69% of the vote in early returns, receiving 17,099 votes to 7,547 votes for Jenkins.

“The trust that voters have placed in me fuels my commitment to do everything I can to support the school district and ensure that all our students, no matter their background, will succeed in whatever they choose to do,” Katims said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong demonstration of support tonight. But most of all, I am grateful for everyone who supports public education, understanding that a community is only as strong and healthy as the educational opportunities we provide to all our students.”

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Mike Fearnehough was leading Carol McMahon for Commissioner District 2, while incumbent Derek Daniels was trailing by 25 votes in his race against former South County Fire Chief Ed Widdis for Commissioner-at-Large Position 6. Micah Rowland was running unopposed for Commissioner District 4. Note that only those living in unincorporated areas or the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 1 Commissioner Deana Knutsen was leading challenger Bob Meador and Position 4 incumbent Karianna Wilson was ahead of challenger Mark Laurence.

In the Olympic View Water District Commissioners race for Position 3, Judi Gladstone was ahead of Maralyn Chase for the open seat.

Among the closely watched races countywide, incumbent Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was trailing challenger Susanna Johnson in early returns. Johnson received 56,675 votes (52%) to 51,680 (48%) for Fortney. Strom Peterson, who was appointed to the Snohomish County Council Position 3 vacated by Stephanie Wright, was running unopposed. In addition, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was leading challenger Bob Hagglund.

For Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, Position 16 incumbent Miguel M. Duran was ahead of challenger Brett Rogers — 55% to 45% — while Position 17 incumbent Patrick Moriarty was leading challenger Mary C. Anderson, 56% to 44%.

Vote totals will continue to be released daily as more mail-in ballots are counted. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Edmonds had the second highest citywide voter turnout in Snohomish County, with 37.75% of ballots returned as of Nov. 7. Only the Town of Index was higher, with 50% of ballots returned.

You can see all county election results at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting and photos by Larry Vogel