Erin Comstock invites community to help celebrate her retirement

It may seem like déjà vu all over again to many in Edmonds seeing the huge yellow “retirement sale” signs in the windows of Comstock Jewelers. Similar signs were in the same windows a few years back when owner Brian Comstock retired. He turned the day-to-day operation of the store to his wife and business partner Erin and slashed prices to celebrate and thank the community for years of support.

“Well, now it’s my turn!” said an enthusiastic Erin Comstock as she prepares to follow Brian into retirement at the end of this year.

The quintessential Edmonds kind of girl, Erin attended Edmonds Elementary when it was located in what is now the Frances Anderson Center), went on to Holy Rosary and Edmonds Junior High (now the Edmonds Center for the Arts), and graduated in 1977 from Edmonds High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad (go Tigers!).

Her big priority in retirement is to spend more time with her new grandson who turns a year old in January. The couple also looks forward to some travel and community volunteering with Support 7.

Comstock Jewelers has been a fixture in the community since 1978, when Brian’s parents Bob and Geraldine Comstock bought the business from Jeff Osborn – who had run Osborn Jewelers in the same location since 1952. The business has operated as a family affair, with a young Brian working behind the counter helping customers and learning the jewelry trade from the bottom up.

But it took a broken watch and a chance meeting to bring Erin and Brian together — a meeting that would change their lives forever.

“I was 24 years old and needed to get my watch fixed,” Erin recalled with a smile. “Brian was working behind the counter that day. He looked at my watch, we looked at each other, and from the start I could feel a certain chemistry. We became friends and started dating a few months later.

“From there it went pretty quickly,” she added. “Brian popped the question after we’d dated for about two weeks. We just knew it was right, and both our families were totally supportive.”

The couple went on to buy a home in Edmonds, raise a family and remain partners in business and life. In March they will celebrate 40 years, and plan to commemorate the event with a trip to Hawaii where they honeymooned almost four decades ago. But they have no plans to live anywhere but Edmonds.

“Edmonds is completely in our blood,” she laughed. “So to our customers, friends and neighbors, don’t worry. We’re staying right here in the community, and the business is staying here too.”

But right now Erin and Brian want to share their joy, and literally everything in the store is on sale with prices slashed up to 70%t. There’s something for every budget, from $20 alloy rings and necklaces to $200 multi-colored Montana sapphires to a $20,000 emerald ring.

“Our plan is to clear everything out so the new owner can start from bare walls and create a style and ambiance that reflects their personality and approach,” she explained. “But be assured that the new owner promises to maintain the same wonderful customer service, high-quality goods, and great prices. These things will never change.

“We’ll announce the new owner before Christmas — and I promise you’ll be happy with the choice — but right now we want to celebrate my retirement with the community,” she stressed. “So come in, browse our stock, say hello, sign the big card, and wish us well as we move into this exciting new adventure.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel