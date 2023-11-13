Expect multiple I-5 lane closures overnight this week for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will have multiple lane and ramp closures along I-5 overnight this week:

– The northbound I-5 on-ramps from eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

– The right lane of southbound I-5 between 44th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday morning, Nov. 17.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday morning, Nov. 17.