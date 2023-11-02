Festive reception marks 35 years of Edmonds-Hekinan sister city relationship

More than 50 City of Edmonds officials and Hekinan delegates gathered at the Edmonds Waterfront Center main ballroom Wednesday evening to celebrate the 35th year of the Edmonds-Hekinan sister city relationship.

“Who could have imagined when this began back in April 1988 that it would grow into the rich and meaningful relationship we enjoy today,” remarked Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “During this time more than 1,200 adults and students have traveled between our two cities, gaining understandings and appreciation of our cultures, exchanging artwork and other cultural treasures, and providing students with rich experiences and learning opportunities to last a lifetime.

“Although we are 5,000 miles apart, speak different languages and have different cultures, we all feel the warmth and compassion of this wonderful relationship,” Nelson continued. “We look forward to it continuing to enrich our lives for many years to come.”

Nelson was followed by Makota Iyori, the Japanese Consul General for Seattle, who echoed the mayor’s sentiment, specifically noting the previous night’s Halloween celebration and how over the years Hekinan representatives visiting Edmonds have brought the Halloween traditions back home, where it is becoming established in their city.

“It’s just one example of how we enrich each other’s lives,” he added.

Hekinan Mayor Masanobu Negita remarked on the ongoing success of the relationship, noting that 450 students and 270 adults from Hekinan have been able to visit and participate in these exchanges since the sister city relationship began.

“I look forward to this number exceeding 2,000 in the near future,” he said.

Other speakers including Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine, Hekinan City Council Chair Kenji Yamanaka, Edmonds Sister City Commission Chair Katy Renz and Hekinan Sister City Association President Takayoshi Matusi all praised the value of the relationship, the cultural exchange it fosters, and the firm conviction that it will continue to enrich the lives of future generations of Edmonds and Hekinan citizens.

The evening closed with group photos and the traditional exchange of gifts.

Learn more at the Edmonds Sister City Commission website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel