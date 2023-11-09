Forum with Edmonds City Council Finance Committee members set for Nov. 11

Edmonds City Councilmembers Will Chen and Susan Paine invite community members to the final in a series of financial forums from 1-2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 11 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

The topic scheduled for Saturday is biennial budgeting. As members of the council finance committee, both Chen and Paine want to connect with residents and local business owners, and share their insights on city finances.

This will be an open forum for questions, input and information requests about subjects that matter to Edmonds city finances and processes.