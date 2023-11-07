Foundation for Edmonds School District thanks Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal participants

The Foundation for Edmonds School District offered its appreciation for all those who participated in the 15th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournamen to raise money for programs benefiting the foundation. Almost 1,200 students, teachers and families walked, ran, rolled or kicked their way through event on Oct. 7.

“We are so thankful to our volunteers, sponsors, staff and everyone who participated,” said Deborah Brandi, the foundation’s executive director. “Everyone had such a great time. The 5K and Futsal Tournaments are a wonderful way to celebrate our schools and help our children in the Edmonds School District.”

This year’s event included a jamboree, kicked off by the talented Northwest Junior Pipe Band, Korean Steel Drumline and the Lynnwood High School Drum Line. Participants and guests enjoyed face painting, games and food trucks, plus other activities.

Snohomish County Football Club joined the foundation again this year to lead the futsal tournament to great success, with students across grades K-8 participating in 20-minute-long games on the College Place Middle School soccer fields.

For the third year in a row, Sherwood Elementary placed first for the most registered participants, with Lynndale placing second, followed by Meadowdale Middle School in third.

The foundation said it would like to thank the 39 businesses and community partners who sponsored this year’s event: Campbell Nelson Auto, Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Gesa Credit Union, Reece Homes, Experience Momentum, FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group, BNBuilders, The Hagen Firm, Homestreet Bank, TFS Advisors, First Security Bank, the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds Tritons, Snohomish County Football Club, Snohomish County Sports Commission, Lynnwood Kids Dentist, Community Foundation of Snohomish County, Community Transit, Molina Healthcare, Exxcel Pacific, Sound Credit Union, Amerigroup, Chick-fil-a, IRG, My Neighborhood News Network, Puget Sound Energy, BECU, Equitable Advisors, Heritage Bank, Mountain Pacific Bank, Verdant Health Commission, KRKO/KXA, Base by Pros, Cascadia Art Museum, Dave and Buster’s, Everett Silvertips, Seattle Storm, and See’s Candies.

For more information about the Foundation for Edmonds School District, visit www.foundationesd.org.