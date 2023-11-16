Giving Tree for kids in need at Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds

Please join us to brighten a child’s holiday by participating in the Giving Tree program sponsored by the City of Edmonds and Washington Kids in Transition. The need this year is greater than ever with rising costs and many families struggling with basic needs like housing and food, according to a news release.

A tree with tags is located at the Frances Anderson Center. Be sure to stop by to pick up a tag to donate a gift to a local child in need. The tags are provided by Washington Kids in Transition and the gifts will be donated to local children in our community

The tags are for children from 1 to 17 years of age who are part of the McKinney Vento and Head Start programs within the Edmonds School District.

Purchase the gift and return it unwrapped to the Frances Anderson Center by Monday, Dec. 4; the Frances Anderson Center is located at 700 Main Street in Edmonds. Gift tags and drop-off are available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please be sure to attach your tag to your gift.

Washington Kids in Transition provides emergency services and enrichment programs to students in the Edmonds School District. This local non-profit has a goal to remove stressors so that students can focus on school and not where they will sleep at night or what they will eat. The holiday gift program provides for 800 families throughout the community.

Learn more about this organization at www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.