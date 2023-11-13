Greg Ferguson to speak at Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting Nov. 20

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club will welcome speaker Greg Ferguson, co-lead of the Edmonds Stewards Restoration Planning Team at its meeting Monday, Nov. 20 meeting, according to a news release.

Ferguson’s topic will be “Native Plant Restoration in Edmonds Parks.” The Edmonds stewards are working on removing invasive species and replacing them with native plants in Edmonds Parks.

This talk will be about why stewards do the work, how the work parties are organized, different techniques for removing invasives, how predator damage is controlled, planting plans, the methods used for saving natives already in the parks and the planting of new ones.

Ferguson graduated from the University of Washington with a Masters of Science in Aero and Astro Engineering. He then began a career as an aquaculture engineer where he built and operated private salmon hatcheries for 35 years and was an engineering consultant for the Yakama Nation and Columbia River PUDs on projects like the Methow coho restoration. Now an Edmonds steward, he does environmental work for his extended family.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue North. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time, and the meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.