Happening nearby: Shoreline Miyawaki Forest invites volunteers to a planting day Dec. 9

All are invited to the Saturday, Dec. 9 Planting Day of indigenous Puget-Salish plants at the Shoreline Miyawaki Forest, located at the Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave. N., Shoreline. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to this article in Shoreline Area News, community volunteers have been meeting at the Shoreline Historical Museum to come up with a plan to utilize the field next to the museum buildings.

Project volunteer and Edmonds resident Bruce Scholten said the idea was developed by the late Dr. Akira Miyawaki, who was hired by Nippon Steel Corporation to landscape its new steelworks. For various reasons, the selected plants and trees failed to thrive. The Japanese botanist thought about Nippon’s most durable species, realizing they inhabited ancient temple gardens. Miyawaki researched the flora and fauna that prehistorically preceded the steelworks.

Those plants flourished, Scholten explained. Not only did the right combination of plants grow well, they did so 10 times faster than alternatives. Soil amendments improved fertility, spurred growth and increased water retention – a safety valve against flash floods in an unruly climate. Thus, the Miyawaki Method was born.

You can learn more at shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org/exhibits-to-see/miyawaki-forest.