High school sports roundup for Nov. 27, 2023

Edmonds-Woodway women’s basketball junior forward Abi Porter (5) battles for a rebound during the season-opening game between the Warriors and the Ballard Beavers Monday night at the Edmonds-Woodway gym. (Photos by Michael Bury for MyEdmondsNews)
Warriors sophomore guard Jane Hanson (21) looks to pass late in the second half.
Warriors sophomore forward Finley Wichers (4) drives around a midcourt defender.
Warriors senior forward Sydney Stumpf (1) passes upcourt.
Warriors senior guard Natalie Durbin (10) drives into a double team defense under the E-W basket.
Warriors senior guard Jasmine Fajarillo (11) drives into the lane for a shot.
Warriors sophomore forward Indira Carey-Boxley (3) shoots an interior jump shot from under the E-W basket.
Edmonds-Woodway senior guard Naomi Limb (44) defends at midcourt.
Girls Basketball

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-46

Natalie Durbin scored 14 of her game high 23 points in the second half and sophomore Indira Carey-Boxley added 11 points along with 14 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors came up short in their season opener at home against the Beavers.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before trimming the deficit to two late in the period. The Beavers added a couple of quick baskets in the final minute of the period and led 40-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ballard extended the lead to double digits again in the fourth quarter before the Warriors tried to stage another comeback, getting to within three points before a couple of late 3-point shots sealed the Beavers’ victory.

Score by quarter:        1st    2nd    3rd   4th       Final
Ballard                 14     14     16    9         53
Edmonds-Woodway       8   11    15   12         46

Ballard individual scoring:

Clara Haynes 19, Vivian Nabou 16, Mahlia Muwero 10, Makenna Meyer 4, Lidet Becker 2, Kyli Meyer 2

Edmonds-Woodway scoring:

Natalie Durbin 23, Indira Carey-Boxley 11, Abi Porter 5, Jasmine Fajarillo 3, Sydney Stumpf 2, Finley Wichers 2

Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Redmond; Friday, Nov. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits

