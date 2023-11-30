High school sports roundup for Nov. 29, 2023

Girls Basketball

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-53

Redmond scorers:
Yuki Willis 21
Isabel Schneider 20
Iha Kasam 19
Rosie Walker 5
Sofia Locati 4
Natalie West 2
Reese Epple 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Natalie Durbin 25
Indira Carey-Boxley 12 points and 10 rebounds
Finley Wichers 11
Naomi Limb 3
Jade Fajarillo 2

Records: Redmond 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday, Dec. 2; 1:30 p.m.

Terrace’s Clara Loveless (22) pressures Sehome’s Natalie Brewer (20). (Photo by Joe Christian)
Hurly Schmidt (24) and Alexa Brock (3) battle with Aspen Barge (14) and Hazel Gaston (21) for a rebound. (Photo by Joe Christian)
The Hawks’ Jordan Wagner (12) drives the baseline. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Hawks senior Alyssa Brown (33) shoots from the low block. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Mountlake Terrace’s Iman Kaifa (1) drives to the basket. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Hawks freshman Jordyn Stokes (20) takes a shot Wednesday against Sehome. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Anna Castillo (11) drives through the lane for a layup. (Photo by Joe Christian)
Mountlake Terrace’s Hurley Schmidt (24) brings the ball up the court, chased by Sehome’s Natalie Brewer (20) on Wednesday. (Photo by Joe Christian)

Sehome defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-29

Scoring by quarter       1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Sehome 15 6 11 13 45
Mountlake Terrace 3 5 12 9 29

Sehome scoring:
Natalie Brewer 15, Maddie Cooper 11, Emmy Hart 8, Kylie Watson 7, Hazel Gaston 2, Ailina Rabang 2

Mountlake Terrace scoring:
Jordyn Stokes 11, Anais Castillo 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Alexa Brock 3, Clara Loveless 2, Abby Schmicker 2, Hurley Schmidt 2

Records: Sehome 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; Saturday, Dec. 2; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson led the Royals defense with three steals Wednesday.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas looks to make a play Wednesday against Ingraham.
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clarck had game-high 22 points.
Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik make a move in the low post Wednesday. (Photo by Darwin Tamayo)

Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 86-24
No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Ingraham 0-1
Lynnwood next game: at Bothell; Saturday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

