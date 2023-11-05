Reminder: Holy Rosary Edmonds Holiday Fair Nov. 10-12

The Holy Rosary Edmonds Holiday Fair sponsored by the Women’s Association is set for Nov. 10-12 at the church’s pastoral center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectables, jewelry, games, toys and more. Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with light lunch and snacks available on Friday, lunch on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds. Times are Friday, Nov. 10 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.