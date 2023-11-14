Homage announces Angela Bishop as Director of Philanthropy

Lynnwood-based Homage has named Angela Bishop as its new Director of Philanthropy.

Bishop brings nearly a dozen years of nonprofit leadership experience, having served as executive director at four different area nonprofits, such as The Sophia Way and Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to a news release.

In her new position, Bishop aims to enhance the Philanthropy Department’s strategic direction and further its community engagement for the sustained delivery of the Homage mission.

“Angela is a builder of nonprofits whose strength has been organizational development,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “As we approach Homage’s 50th anniversary in 2024, I’m pleased to have Angela at the helm of our Philanthropy efforts, paving the way to deepen and expand our community partnerships so we are best positioned to serve the aging population and adults with disabilities throughout Snohomish County for the next 50 years and beyond.”

“Over the last decade, I have joined organizations at significant times of change and have developed a style of change management and adaptive leadership that is responsive to the needs of each particular nonprofit organization,” Bishop said. “I look forward to developing long-term relationships with Homage’s constituents, stakeholders, and donors to learn and understand their needs and values in relation to our mission of promoting independence, preserving dignity, and enhancing the quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities.”

Bishop holds an MS in Political Science and a BA in History from The University of Montana. She serves on the board of directors for The Associated Recreation Council and as a member of the Associated Fundraising Professionals. She is a volunteer mentor coach for the Idealist Action Incubator Program and a volunteer lunch buddy for the Lake Washington School District.

For more information about Homage and its programs, visit www.homage.org.