Home + Work: Our first work-from-home coworkers

Before we had babies and businesses, we had pets. They’d sit at our feet while we typed away all day, bark when the doorbell announced a package delivery or pest control salesperson, and kept us company while we built our dreams — often in isolation. Isolation from humans, at least.

Before Emilie gave birth to her now 7-year-old son, EJ, she’d get home from work and take her dogs, Wally (a German Shepherd) and Poppy (a cattle dog mix) to the park, throwing the ball for them at dusk. When she returned to work after having EJ, spending hours commuting from Lynnwood to Seattle and back again, she’d be greeted by tail wags and baby snuggles. Wally was the “babysitter.” He was always seen within a foot of the baby, sometimes laying his head on top of EJ’s.

Emilie hadn’t considered that a major pro of starting She’s A Given from her home office in 2018 would be the exponential increase in pup snuggles. Wally would lay on Emilie while she was typing, which made getting anything done … harder, but worth it. She got Wally a puppy, Poppy, to keep him company.

During the pandemic, both dogs made their home under Emilie’s desk. They followed her everywhere she went. Post-pandemic, the pups spent the bulk of their time alerting Emilie to package deliveries. Emilie enjoyed endless mid-day (and necessary) snuggles. She and her family took tons of evening walks.

As Emilie’s company grew and she was able to work on her company more than she worked in it, Wally began to slow down, too. She was hustling less and able to spend more time loving on him, her first coworker. And, a few months ago, when it was time to say their final goodbyes, Emilie called in Lap of Love for a compassionate at-home service. Wally passed surrounded by his family on his “spot” on the couch.

Without Wally, Emilie’s younger dog, Poppy, has become her little shadow. Emilie’s husband built her an office shed in their backyard. There, Poppy lays on the couch during meetings, barks manically at squirrels, and generally adds color to every day. Emilie runs a virtual team, you see. Poppy is often the only living thing she doesn’t experience through a screen.

Down the road in Edmonds, my life paralleled Emilie’s, but with a double dose of feline energy. As many young couples do, and years before I had human babies, I adopted my cats a year apart from each other at Seattle Humane. Prima, a gorgeous green-eyed tabby, was so wild that I knew I had to get her a sibling to keep her entertained. Harrison, a fluffy, gray polydactyl, rounded out our family in 2014.

Like Emilie, I started my business from our guest room in 2017, freshly postpartum, and in the company of my cats. I felt so isolated during that time — my husband was new to his role at work and able to take just a few days off to be with me after I gave birth to our son, Oliver.

If it weren’t for the cats laying on the baby, watching him in his swing, or purring on by my feet while I worked and my human child napped, I imagine I would have slipped into a mental place that wasn’t entirely healthy. Harrison was an especially eager coworker, always curling into my lap while I was trying to type from the couch. No matter how my day was going, his aggressive purr always put me at ease. Feeding them became a welcome screen break. Petting them always calmed my nerves.

During the pandemic, my husband started working from home. I was lucky to escape his constant calls at Workhorse Coworking, a space right downtown Edmonds that I’ve managed in various capacities since 2020. My husband reported to me all day every day about what his “coworkers” were doing. Even for him, they were a welcome boon, even if they did pace the house crying for food and trilling at the bunnies in our yard.

This summer, Harrison (the gray one with the extra toes), got sick somewhat suddenly. These things happen, but we were surprised it was him — he was just nine. His weight plummeted, he became incontinent, and the vet couldn’t give us clear answers.

And just a few weeks ago, I took him to say his final goodbye. How excruciating! How adult! How … unexpected.

I had dogs growing up. I love dogs. I expect to have another dog at some point in my life (and I fully intend to adopt from The Haus of Dogs), but right now dogs are too much work for me. Cats are much more self-sufficient. I haven’t asked Emilie, but that might be why Emilie hasn’t gotten a new puppy yet, and I got a kitten just a few days ago — for myself, my kids, and my husband (the most reluctant and impressive of cat daddies).

I believe we’ll both always be this way — two people who talk to each other constantly and work mostly in isolation — taking breaks for a little love from something fluffy.

(As I write this, our kitten, Harry Potter, is motoring in my lap.)

Give your pets (slash coworkers) an extra kiss on the head for us today. We know what it means to love them, and even more importantly, to get their love right back.

— By Whitney Popa and Emilie Given

Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds and Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.