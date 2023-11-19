J Rankin Jewelers passing the torch to Irden Designs

Downtown Edmonds jewelry store J Rankin Jewelers, in a collaboration with Sabrina Suttles from Irden Designs, is holding a sale from now through the end of December, with up to 50% off the jewelry.

According to an announcement from J Rankin Jewelers, this collaboration signifies the passing of the torch from J Rankin to Irden Designs, as owners Meg and John Rankin are retiring.

“Sabrina, who will epitomize the brand’s essence going forward, will have the chance to showcase her exceptional skills, artistic talents, and unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience in the years ahead,” the announcement said. Katie Bristol, longtime J. Rankin Jeweler’s manager and talented jewelry designer, “will continue her outstanding customer service with Sabrina,” the store said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Irden Designs here at J Rankin Jewelers,” said John Rankin. “Sabrina’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovative design perfectly aligns with our core values and dedication to providing the utmost customer service within the luxury jewelry industry. We firmly believe that this collaboration will only enhance the exceptional service we are renowned for.”

J Rankin Jewelers is located at 210 5th Ave. S. Suite 204 in downtown Edmonds.