Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria opens with pizzazz in Main Street Commons

In what was billed as a soft opening but turned out to be anything but, Johnny Mo’s Pizzeria threw open its doors Monday evening as the newest tenant in downtown Edmonds’ Main Street Commons complex. More than 75 community members packed the 2,500-square-foot multi-level space for the invitation-only event, as kitchen staff hustled to prepare, bake and serve Johnny Mo’s signature New York- and Chicago-style pizzas to the hungry guests.

“We’re so thrilled to be here at last,” enthused Johnny Mo as he ran from table to table welcoming guests, answering questions and sharing good cheer amid wall-to-wall smiles and laughter.

“My business is about having fun – and that extends to my staff, my customers, everyone,” he added. “Old, young and everyone in between is welcomed like family and has a place here.”

One look around the restaurant confirmed that fun was indeed happening big time, with smiles and good cheer in abundance.

Founded by lifelong friends John and Mo, Johnny Mo’s first opened in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood in 2019, born from a desire to create a haven where friends gather, families reconnect, the joy of everyday moments is celebrated and social circles are expanded.

“We’re dedicated to providing an approachable, neighborhood-style experience in Edmonds,” added Mo.

While Monday’s event was by invitation only, Johnny invites the community to drop in for the Tuesday, Nov. 21, grand opening.

Learn more and see the full menu and Johnny Mo’s website here.

Regular hours are as follows:

Monday – Thursday noon – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

*Closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel