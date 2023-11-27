Learn more about Edmonds School District upcoming bond and levy proposals during Dec. 7 meeting

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable has scheduled an information session Thursday, Dec. 7 regarding the Edmonds School District’s upcoming bond and levy proposals.

Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner will provide an overview of the current state of the district and the scope of two propositions that will appear on the Feb. 13, 2024, special election ballot. Up for consideration is a school construction bond and a replacement technology/capital levy. Included in the construction bond is a proposal to move the district’s sixth graders from elementary to middle schools.

The meeting will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the district’s Educational Service Center Boardroom, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.