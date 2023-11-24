Letter to the editor: Conduct at city council meetings

Editor:
Laughing at speakers during council meetings is inappropriate, in my opinion. To be clear, I am speaking for myself as one of seven councilmembers.
Staff members and council were repeatedly distracted by loud and mocking laughter from the audience at Tuesday’s meeting. Which is why I made the “peanut gallery” comment from the dais when I was personally distracted by disruptive behavior in the middle of a comment I was making.
I have been told that some staff members choose to make loud and snide comments about councilmembers from the audience during meetings, too. I’m hoping that this unprofessional behavior will stop under the new administration, because it is clearly setting a bad example.
I think that everyone should treat others the way that they want to be treated. I know that a lot of people are excited about the recent election. My hope is that things will calm down soon. Audience comments are an appropriate way for everyone to publicly address their opinions on council business, as well as emails and letters to the editor.
My desire is that we retain decorum in the City of Edmonds. This isn’t Congress, we aren’t threatening to “throw down” with our political rivals at taxpayer-funded meetings. We can hopefully treat each other with courtesy, even when we disagree.
Future generations of citizens are watching us, and we should be mindful of how we treat each other in public forums like council meetings.
Regards,
Councilmember Jenna Nand, Pos. No. 7
I can agree it is hard to get anything done if there is to much disruption. Respect is earned not given. Bias surveys by staff false of misleading information provided by staff council chatting while a citizen is giving their comments citizens being cut off right at 3 minutes and not allowed to finish their sentence council calling citizens the peanut gallery bickering by the mayor from the dias are all things that don’t build trust from the citizens. Directors are well paid they aren’t doing the job because of some moral calling they should not be above scrutiny. Yes the citizens need to also act in a respectful way but a occasional chuckle or boo from what they hear is to be expected that said it isn’t a party you showed up for a reason to listen to speak on your topic not to sit in the back and giggle and chat it up with your friends and causing continued disruption. Kind of think I need to come down with a bag of peanuts and popcorn for eating purposes of course.
Future Generations are not watching you. Just do your job. The current administration left a financial mess and it needs to be cleaned up. You will be judged as part of the solution or a continual part of the problem. It’s not rocket science.
Hum. I watch on Zoom. Maybe it is my computer, but I don’t hear this laugher and chatting in the audience and if I did, I too would be wondering. That I would not tolerate if I were on CC or the Mayor. I would post a sign and make it clear that if the audience acts like this they will be told to leave. When people sit quietly and listen and are allowed to speak at the podium then they can say what they want. 3 minutes isn’t long, but neither are CC meetings. Jenna is right this isn’t congress it doesn’t go on all day, and it does not have time for filibuster behavior from audience or CC staff. City staff members should know better, and they too should be asked to leave if they behave that way and perhaps warned that their jobs could be at stake if they act in unprofessional ways anytime. I am a no-nonsense kind of gal. I don’t see our CC saying anything to the audience? The past CC was often disruptive, filibuster behavior and cruelty to its own CC members. I saw it ALL. This CC has not done that. I doubt the new CC members will either. Manner’s people. It will get you all a lot farther with Citizens and CC than disrespectful behavior.
Deborah, you are truly a joy to have it every council meeting that you participate in, electronically or in person. Thank you for your insightful comments.
You are welcome, Jenna Nand and Thank you for your comment. You know Jenna regardless of where I live in Edmonds, I truly do love all of Edmonds. If I object to something wanted it is normally for fiscal reasons as they affect everyone in one way or another. I hate the fighting and the constant one upmanship. That is never my intent. I know it is hard for people to believe that a Centrist actually exists ha. But for me it is true. I am from a time when hippies tried to rule. I was one of them ha. I loved it. But through years of watching and realizing somethings must have compromise I changed and found myself voting for people not parties. I do that in Edmonds. I do that in our state and our country at election time. I do it every day in every way. Its time consuming but I spend hours talking with companies, and customer service people all over our country and our world. We have lengthy discussions, and they compliment me and thank me and take notes and pass it up. I am nice to all of them, and I suggest not demand. It works it can work here in our city too. You are a very nice person Jenna. I thank you for your time and service.
Jenna, you need to learn that you can’t and shouldn’t try to defend the indefensible. For someone who is lecturing to us all about “hatred”, on one hand, it’s a just a little hypocritical to refer to people who may just be disagreeing with you about something, as commenting from the ” Peanut Gallery.” That was an ill advised comment that may not have been hateful, but it was definitely disrespectful and certainly meant as a put down of a group of citizens. Your proper approach would have been to do a point of order to the moderator of the meeting to ask for decorum in the room, if you felt you were being disrespected by the audience. Calling the audience a demeaning or derogatory name was not appropriate and not a good approach to winning over future voters which you will need to do. Accusing people who disagree with you, or certain staff members, of “hate” is a little over the top too, IMO.
