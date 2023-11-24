Letter to the editor: Conduct at city council meetings

Editor:

Laughing at speakers during council meetings is inappropriate, in my opinion. To be clear, I am speaking for myself as one of seven councilmembers.

Staff members and council were repeatedly distracted by loud and mocking laughter from the audience at Tuesday’s meeting. Which is why I made the “peanut gallery” comment from the dais when I was personally distracted by disruptive behavior in the middle of a comment I was making.

I have been told that some staff members choose to make loud and snide comments about councilmembers from the audience during meetings, too. I’m hoping that this unprofessional behavior will stop under the new administration, because it is clearly setting a bad example.

I think that everyone should treat others the way that they want to be treated. I know that a lot of people are excited about the recent election. My hope is that things will calm down soon. Audience comments are an appropriate way for everyone to publicly address their opinions on council business, as well as emails and letters to the editor.

My desire is that we retain decorum in the City of Edmonds. This isn’t Congress, we aren’t threatening to “throw down” with our political rivals at taxpayer-funded meetings. We can hopefully treat each other with courtesy, even when we disagree.

Future generations of citizens are watching us, and we should be mindful of how we treat each other in public forums like council meetings.

Regards,

Councilmember Jenna Nand, Pos. No. 7