Letter to the editor: Consider cruelty-free options when doing your holiday shopping

Editor:

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday upon us, I know a lot of us will be spending significant dollars on purchases for friends, family and ourselves. Please consider your vegan and cruelty-free options when doing your holiday shopping, this year.



Even now, in 2023, American consumers would be shocked by how many multinational corporations still actively participate in animal testing internationally, from Neutrogena to Victoria’s Secret. These are choices made by parent companies of brands that try to market themselves locally to buyers as “ethical“ and “enlightened“ options.



Always try to “Shop Small” and “Shop Local” to lessen the amount of animal and human suffering in your products’ global supply chain. One of our greatest impacts on the Earth is in how we chose to spend our dollars. A homemade soap being made by an artisan in Edmonds (like a lavender bar from Pelindaba Lavender Farm) with ingredients that he or she personally vetted is much less likely to subsidize animal cruelty and forced/child labor than a Unilever product that contains a deceptively-named palm oil derivative.



Here are some convenient apps you can keep on your phone to scan items by their barcodes in stores and keep animal torture and mutilation out of your shopping cart. In my opinion, animal testing is a dealbreaker, and I hope you agree that kindness is the best product you can gift this holiday season.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cruelty-free-shopping-guide/id313825734

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cruelty-cutter/id794639918

Jenna Nand

Edmonds