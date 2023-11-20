Letter to the editor: Dangers posed by bright blue car headlights

Editor:
How many of you have been blinded by those bright blue car headlights? Those headlights on oncoming cars are a danger to drivers and walkers aliike. I have been blinded by them while driving our streets at night, in one case narrowly missing a walker. Worse yet are those high-mounted blinding blue lights on pickup truks pulling up close behind me shining into my rear view mirrors. Our traditional yellowish headlights are not a problem. Can anything be done about this new hazard?
Alan Mearns
Edmonds
