Letter to the editor: Edmonds’ small-town charm

Editor:

Edmonds is charming! We have been stationed in a number of cities and traveled for work and play and definitely believe this. We have also had out-of-town and local visitors who have lived all over and traveled internationally – they unanimously agree that Edmonds is charming.

Charming is partly the power or quality of giving delight. Small-town charm characteristics include close-knit communities, less traffic and noise, cozy main street, cleanliness, no overcrowding, safety, a slower pace of life and natural beauty. We appreciate returning to Edmonds after being away so we can slow down, relax, leave the hustle and bustle and enjoy the natural beauty. Edmonds is definitely an oasis in the middle of the highly populated Puget Sound area.

Of course, charm is in the eye of the beholder. I’m certain many people find an area like Ballard charming – amongst the traffic, noise, overcrowding and faster pace are unique places and the beach and views are beautiful.

It is so great living in the Puget Sound area — we can travel to or live in areas that each one of us thinks is charming, or for certain services, job opportunities or the excitement and conveniences of urban living. Sometimes we all may need to get away to enjoy other experiences while having the luxury of coming back to Edmonds.

We just hope that when the Comprehensive Plan is being drafted, that it passes the basic test – does the plan, as written, reflect “Edmonds Small-Town Charm.”

Jon Milkey

Edmonds