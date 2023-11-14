Letter to the editor: Limit spending to needs, not wants

Editor:

Councilmember Dave Teitzel recently urged residents to send the council their lists of needs and wants for the city.

Expenses are rising for citizens and the city. Residents (both owners and renters) are experiencing increasing 2024 property taxes, the cost of all utilities, fuel and food. The city has declared a fiscal emergency. This is a time to limit spending to needs, not wants.

1. We need to invest in sidewalks and safe crosswalks, especially but not only along 99.

2. Our roads need attention. At the last council meeting I learned that the citizens on one street have endured traffic cones for 20 years, while awaiting needed safety work. That is a big need.

3. The police need adequate funding. With the ongoing criminal activity along 99, I assume that we need more officers, equipment, etc.

4. We are playing catch up with our water, sewer and wastewater infrastructure. This has a direct affect on the environment.

5. Environment: Both Shell and Perrinville Creeks need immediate attention to prevent further degradation that harms migrating salmon and their spawning beds.

Wants:

– Purchase the Edmonds Marsh, an investment in the environment, depending on the terms and if we can buy it without raising taxes.

– No to Landmark 99. To paraphrase Nancy Pelosi: “We need to buy it so we can figure out what to do with it.”

Bob Chaffee

Edmonds