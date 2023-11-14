Letter to the editor: Limit spending to needs, not wants

Editor:
Councilmember Dave Teitzel recently urged residents to send the council their lists of needs and wants for the city.
Expenses are rising for citizens and the city. Residents (both owners and renters) are experiencing increasing 2024 property taxes, the cost of all utilities, fuel and food. The city has declared a fiscal emergency. This is a time to limit spending to needs, not wants.
1. We need to invest in sidewalks and safe crosswalks, especially but not only along 99.
2. Our roads need attention. At the last council meeting I learned that the citizens on one street have endured traffic cones for 20 years, while awaiting needed safety work. That is a big need.
3. The police need adequate funding. With the ongoing criminal activity along 99, I assume that we need more officers, equipment, etc.
4. We are playing catch up with our water, sewer and wastewater infrastructure. This has a direct affect on the environment.
5. Environment: Both Shell and Perrinville Creeks need immediate attention to prevent further degradation that harms migrating salmon and their spawning beds.
Wants:
– Purchase the Edmonds Marsh, an investment in the environment, depending on the terms and if we can buy it without raising taxes.
– No to Landmark 99. To paraphrase Nancy Pelosi: “We need to buy it so we can figure out what to do with it.”
Bob Chaffee
Edmonds
Well we got a proposal to put in 20 miles of wide protected with planted buffers sidewalk and bike path that would require demo of existing sidewalks along most of the path at a bare minimum cost of 80 million dollars, probably double that. With the most modest of sidewalks in places that don’t have them we could probably get about 320 miles of sidewalks I don’t know if we even have that many miles left but it would serve the most people in the most basic way. Isn’t that what true equity is? Not grandiose landmark properties not a path that benefits virtually no one not a over developed civic park. Need and wants, some wants are real needs and others are just check Mark’s on a resume. I am afraid the people in our government are just checking boxes.
I find this sidewalk issue amazing. People buy houses in an area without them and then want everyone else to upgrade their property and increase the value of their homes by putting them on for them. If you needed sidewalks then buy on an area that has them.
Gary it’s not me or mine that I am worried about, when I ask for sidewalks on a school street. I am asking for all the neighbor children that have no safe space to walk. They have to walk on the easement, when cars are not parked there or the street. I called into the city and I was told at that time, it would be $10,000. What is $10,000 when a child’s life is at stake? I have walked neighborhood kids to school when a parent could not and I walk with my two dogs. I have to cross back and forth crossing the street to find a safe place to walk, although at the crosswalk on 224th, children have to wait for the crossing guard to cross the street, after dodging speeding and parked cars to get to 224th? We pay for the schools, why not pay for a safe way to get there?
Denise. I hear you about safety. If their parents live in an area that doesn’t have sidewalks then moving might be an answer if safety is an issue for them. A neighborhood wanting sidewalks can create a HOA to pay for them. Those living in areas with sidewalks already paid more to live in those areas.
Gary I largely agree I don’t think government should be involved in many things but if we are going to invest in new infrastructure I say street lights and sidewalks would benefit the most people. I would prefer cutting the size of government and the taxes we pay. But you know if wishes were fishes. Since that isn’t going to happen all I can do is try to advocate for the things I think would benefit us most.
Many streets without sidewalks have become very busy as Edmonds has grown. We who have lived on those busy streets for decades have been told it’s going to take a grant to build that sidewalk so we just have to wait. Our houses are assessed plenty high and we pay plenty of property tax. Year after year. And then we watch as the City spends those tax dollars on other things that will just result in even more traffic…like the $15 million park or the art street.
On another note, a better purchase than the Landmark (or wasn’t it originally called gateway?) property would be the former Family Fun park property on 220th. Yes that is in Edmonds. The street people have moved in and built their regional graffiti covered HQ in and behind the fire damaged derelict building. Every time I go past there lately it has gotten worse. Why not condemn the public nuisance property and eminent domain it if the anonymous LLC owners refuse to clean it up? If everything is demo’d back there it would actually make a pretty good park, right on the bike trail. At about 10% of the Landmark property price.
Thank you so much, Bob! I agree 100%
Well i have to add my 2cents because Gary’s comment made me laugh, it’s my feeling on people that buy or build next to an airport then complain because there’s airplanes. BUT sidewalks different we have none, but we do have low traffic and wide shoulders i like the rural feeling. However, as areas grow so does traffic and streets and shoulders shrink and it’s not safe, especially for kids or people walking animals that do not know the boundary. So sidewalks for safety and purpose good, but basic, not all fancy planting areas needed, or sidewalks just for appearance sake a waste of money for a city with no money.
OR . . .
Perfect teaching/learning opportunity –
How to safely walk on streets without sidewalks?
Remember …
If you are hit, even if the driver has great insurance … it will hurt you a whole lot more than the driver or the vehicle
Proceed accordingly
I would like to remind Gary that people buy homes that they can afford. Not all of us can afford to live in neighborhoods that already have sidewalks.
I’d like to remind Lori that buying a home in a place safe for your children should be your number 1 priority. If sidewalks are a safety issue, then where to buy / live should be a decision maker.
Thank you for saying that Lori. Young families incomes dictate where they live, but shouldn’t all children have a safe place to walk, regardless of income? We raise our children to be streetwise but road rage exists, which I witnessed on my street, when three mommas with strollers were in the way of a car, coming back from walking their children to school. Our world is not always a kind one today.
Fix the freakin’ potholes…
…just sayin’
Thanks for your letter, Bob, and many of these other good comments. I agree…..needs not wants when money is short. No Landmark property purchase and needs to be decided soon so we keep the $100,000. I’m okay with or without new sidewalks but would really like the existing sidewalks on some of the side streets downtown to be fixed. The ones by 4th and Bell are dangerous.
