Letter to the editor: Supporting students in need during the holidays

Editor,

As our community turns its focus to the holiday season, the Parent Staff Organization of Edmonds-Woodway High School is working to shine light on a continuing crisis of housing and food insecurity for students. Recent statistics indicate 1 in 25 students at our school are actively struggling with housing or food insecurity which means at least one student in each classroom is uncertain where they will sleep or what they will eat tonight. Sadly, we know our school is ‘lucky’ and there are schools facing greater needs locally

We are fortunate for the basic support of federal programs and great local organizations like Foundation for Edmonds School District and Washington Kids in Transition. However, all schools struggle during the season to help students and families fill in the gaps and find ways to make their holidays special despite the struggle.

We’re asking our community to take a moment to take action by:.

Making cash, food, clothing or other donations to your local or alumni school. Volunteering a morning or afternoon packing or delivering food & gifts. Raising your voice to encourage local leaders to continue funding critical support to keeping these kids healthy and in school, so they can find their way through these challenges and to a better life.

If anyone is inspired to help the students at Edmonds-Woodway High School, please learn more and consider contributing to our Joy of Giving campaign at ewhspso.org/holiday.

Jamie Reece

On behalf of the Edmonds-Woodway Parent Student Organization Leadership Team





