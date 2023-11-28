Letter to the editor: We can’t afford the Landmark 99 property

Editor:

We can’t afford the Landmark 99 property, and the City of Edmonds has failed to give a valid reason for purchasing it.

The city is currently in a fiscal emergency, which will result in belt tightening and increased taxes and fees for all the citizens. This will make it difficult for us to accomplish our many needs, and this leaves no room for wants. A vote to continue this project on Dec. 5 will immediately cost us $100,000, and there will be expenses for consultants ($250,000 has been mentioned) and increased staff time. If the city decides to buy the property, it will need to issue bonds, and because of our fiscal status, those will be expensive.

Also, the Landmark 99 property is in an area that has never been defined as to land use, housing and transportation. Plus, the Environmental Impact Statement needs updating. It seems we have the cart in front of the horse.

The Highway 99 area has needs: sidewalks, lighting, crosswalks and adequate policing. Also, they don’t have a meeting place like the Waterfront Center. The management of the Edmonds Senior Center is taking over the Lake Ballinger Center so there will be more activity for everyone in that area.

The options for this project presented by Susan McLaughlin and others have been slick but limited in details.

A glaring example is access points to the property. Access from 99 is poor. It would be easy to access from 242nd, but the neighbors would hate it. Details are important.

Bob Chaffee

Edmonds