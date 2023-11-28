Local legislators to speak at Economic Alliance Snohomish County fireside chat Dec. 7

Join community members for a fireside chat with elected leaders over breakfast to discuss Economic Alliance Snohomish County’s 2024 Legislative Agenda. The event will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Edward D. Hansen Conference Center, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett.

Moderated by EASC President and CEO Garry Clark, the event will feature two legislators from Washington State’s 32nd Legislative District — Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis — who represent Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and a portion of Edmonds. Also speaking will be 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner. Other speakers are still to be announced.

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County, a countywide chamber and economic development organization, encourages business, partnerships, jobs and growth by collaborating with stakeholders throughout the county.

Cost for the breakfast is $25 for EASC members and $35 for non-members. You can register here.