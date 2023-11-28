Meadowdale HS Key Club says thanks for donations

The Meadowdale High School Key Club offered its thanks to those who participated in two recent donation events: The food drive for the Foundation for Edmonds School District, which will help families in the Edmonds School District, and the Goodwill Fill the Truck Fundraiser for Key Club.
“We appreciate your support,” said Key Club Advisor Jenae Kirby.
