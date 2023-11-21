Menorah lighting ceremony in Lynnwood Dec. 10

The Chabad of Snohomish County is again sponsoring a free giant menorah lighting from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Activities include a performance by the Klez Katz Klezmer Band, chocolate gelt, doughnuts, balloon twisting and menorah kits.

You can learn more here.