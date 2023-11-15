Nashville-based roots music veteran Mike Younger comes to Edmonds

Mike Younger, a veteran guitarist and roots music veteran based in Nashville, makes an appearance in the Northwest as performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Vinbero in Edmonds.

Younger is touring behind his latest album Burning The Bigtop Down, which was recorded with rock icon Levon Helm (of The Band game) and the legendary Memphis producer Jim Dickinson, according to a news release.

Younger has been an unstoppable force of nature, logging in over 100 tour dates in clubs and festivals across the U.S., both solo and with his band Mike Younger & The Tennessee Treehuggers.

Younger, having been “discovered” by country artist Rodney Crowell while a street performer in New Orleans, was relentless in his efforts to reclaim his “lost” recordings (held in limbo for almost 20 years due to a label collapse) and finally was able to recover the tapes in 2017 and release the project in 2021 with the blessing of the families.

“I’ve come way too far to let my own work be kept from me,” Younger says with the quiet confidence of someone who has beaten the odds.

Over the years, Younger has lent his voice and his songs to various progressive causes. He is a staunch advocate for clean energy and environmental justice and he bears the scars to prove it. The lyrics of his songs articulate some of the most difficult challenges of our time. His music is rooted in blues, folk and country.

For more information, visit www.mikeyounger.com

Mike Younger

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Vinbero, 203 5th Avenue South #1, Edmonds