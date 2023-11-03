No task force on horizon as council continues its work on 2024 budget fixes

Nearing the end of a grueling four-and-a-half-hour Edmonds City Council business meeting Oct. 24, the main topic of conversation was how to describe the 2024 City of Edmonds budget shortfall — was it “a fiscal emergency” or was it a “structural budget deficit?”

Also part of that discussion was a surprise announcement that Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson — who had been in a public fight with councilmembers about the city’s budget woes — proposed forming a task force to address the city’s revenue challenges.

At the time, Council President Neil Tibbott praised the mayor’s gesture. But as it now stands, there is no task force, and the council is scheduled to instead take up the matter again at its special meeting Monday, Nov. 6 — a day earlier than usual because the general election falls on Nov. 7.

Edmonds faces an ending fund balance of $6.64 million this year, requiring the city to dip into its reserves. To shore up the budget for 2024, the mayor has proposed transferring $6.6 million from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and $2 million from the building maintenance fund — along with adding other revenue sources like red-light cameras.

The council held an Oct. 14 budget workshop with the goal of further exploring the city’s budget challenges. Just prior to that meeting, Nelson sent an email to the media lambasting the council for considering such an idea, calling it a “scare tactic and a political stunt.” Some councilmembers said they were dismayed by the mayor’s remarks, and called on collaboration rather than confrontation to address the city’s budget problems.

During the Oct. 24 business meeting, the council did finalize resolution language about the budget problem — calling it a structural budget deficit. It also included an amendment to create — by Oct. 31 — a budget task force, comprised of three councilmembers and selected members of the city administration to identify solutions. But councilmembers did not actually pass the resolution — agreeing instead to place it on a future council consent agenda so they could read the final version prior to approving it.

However, the council did not meet again as a body prior to Oct. 31 (that date fell on the fifth Tuesday of the month, which is generally a council night off). As a result, no task force was formed.

Three councilmembers — Dave Teitzel, Will Chen and Diane Buckshnis — on Oct. 31 did have what Teitzel described as “an informal meeting” with Administrative Services Director Dave Turley and Assistant Director Kim Dunscombe. The goal of that meeting, Teitzel said, was for the three participating councilmembers to ask clarifying questions about the budget — with no action taken or decisions made. “We’ve got a problem,” Teitzel said of the city’s draft budget proposal. “Expenses are ramping up way faster than revenue.” The city’s plan to use ARPA dollars, along with funding originally designated to address a long-time facilities maintenance backlog, “can be done as a short-term fix,” but the move is “strictly a Band-Aid on a bigger problem,” Teitzel said.

As the council begins its deep dive into finalizing the 2024 budget, which under state law must be passed by the end of the year, the goal is to address “the structural imbalance in the budget,” and that includes whatever it takes to avoid staff layoffs, Teitzel said.

“If we don’t fix things now, we are going to have to lay people off,” he added.

Because Nelson had been the one to suggest the idea of a task force, Teitzel said the three councilmembers who attended Tuesday’s meeting were “irritated” that the mayor didn’t attend the informal gathering. Some of the possible budget fixes would require mayoral action, such as a temporary hiring freeze and reducing the use of professional services contracts, including money being spent on the proposed Landmark 99 project, he added.

“We want the administration to come back with options to do these things [fix the budget],” Teitzel said. “There needs to be a two-way dialogue between the council and the mayor.”

Administrative Services Director Turley, who said in a Thursday interview he was surprised that councilmembers expected the mayor to be there, and added that he came away “very encouraged” after Tuesday’s meeting. Those participating “had a good, open, honest conversation, with good questions being asked,” Turley said.

Turley said he will be working to address questions posed by councilmembers, including developing a presentation of alternative budget scenarios based on council decisions related to possible revenue sources and expenditures.

As for that council resolution regarding a structural budget deficit first crafted Oct. 24, Teitzel predicted that it will be “amended fairly heavily” during the Nov. 6 business meeting, including eliminating the formation of a task force.”There’s no need for a task force,” Teitzel said. “We will work collaboratively with the mayor in open session.”

— By Teresa Wippel