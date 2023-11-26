Poet’s Corner: Furry Losses, Lifeboats, Spirit Walk, Wind’s Sister

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Furry Losses

A friend has lost his pet,

a cat of great years and dignity.

He searched for it one day and

found it rested on sacred ground.

Purrs silent,

claws withdrawn from the earth,

moving wistfully down a new trail,

long white fur waving in a golden light.

His tail, always so expressive

was straight up, proud;

pleased it cared for a human

for so long – so well.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Lifeboats

I hug closely my light.

I cling to the sounds of spirit

and then realize my lifeboat

is yours also.

That I must let go of old

adventures to have room for new

insights.

So I hold out my life

like a cloak of experience,

wrapping other souls

in the good will I give to all.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Spirit Walk

I’ve been walking where the moon walks,

going where the smoke leaves trails,

sitting where the butterfly rests.

Sparkled by the star shine,

moved by the spirit talk,

loved by the dragon’s breath.

It’s a time for change within me.

The end of a spiritual test.

Just the healing I believe in-

lays like common ground,

leaving me with laughter,

as the gift goes ’round and ’round.

I’ve been listening to the deep drum,

moved by the light and sound.

Slowly I see the rest-

sacred dances by the fire,

shadows in the evening,

as the gift goes ’round and ’round.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Wind’s Sister

The Wind’s sister is maybe Sound-

I do know when it’s all around.

But as I fish the day away,

it’s Light that shows its welcome face.

Just sitting here, as the old boards creak.

The Wind’s sister softly speaks

of spiritual warriors weaving wet,

white clouds to rest a weary head.

My watch continues; radars trace.

The Light from Moon walks across the waves.

A silver line from ship to sky

forms; it’s time to say “good-bye”.

The Wind’s sister is Light and Sound;

somewhere there is where I’m bound.

The leaving’s quick without much trace,

but journey’s end is worth the race.

An ocean moves as the whale sounds.

A wave rolls out and I am gone.

I dream of waves and gleaming foam

as Soul makes its journey home.

Inez Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Inez Taylor is a local retired resident who is a member of the EPIC Poetry group and is working on a collection of poems for publication. She enjoys other writing groups focused on spiritual writing.