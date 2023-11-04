Poet’s Corner: Unraveling

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group
Unraveling
Theres been an unraveling in my heart and soul.
An unrepentant,
Unyielding
Willful
Wilding
A coming undone of things that have been done by, and to me.
Time has come for an unraveling of the she I used to be.
A time to leave the dead to the dead
Sorrow to the sorrowful
The past to the past
And pain for joy.
Time to recognize true love is the only thing that lasts.
Time to shed the she-snakes scaly coat of deadly sin.
To peel those shedded dreaded
Betraying scales away
A time to begin again––A new day.
Theres been an unraveling in my heart and soul.
It’s time to walk naked in the snow
Time to forge new trails where the past would never go
Time for reaping flowers sowed
Time to forgive debts, but gather favors owed.
Theres been an unraveling in my heart and soul.
True … love is the only thing that lasts.
This life is short, and I’ve so little time to go
These final days burn fast
My feet move quickly on this trail
On this new quest, I remain steadfast.
Though my body grows frail
I welcome this undoing, this shedding of skin
This recognizing of the end as the beginning––And the beginning as the end
Because there’s been an unraveling in my heart and soul
I’m ready to begin again.
Mindy Meyers-Halleck
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Mindy Meyers-Halleck is an award-winning novelist, and short-story writer. In addition to being a writer, Halleck is a happily married, globe-trotting beachcomber and three-time cancer survivor who credits part of her healing journey(s) to the art of writing. www.MindyHalleck.com
