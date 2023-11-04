Public Disclosure Commission opens case on mayor’s budget mailer

The Washington State Public Disclosure Commission has opened a case regarding allegations that the City of Edmonds and Mayor Mike Nelson violated state laws that prohibit elected officials from using public resources for their campaigns.

Two Edmonds residents — Mark Bucklin and Tina Drennan — lodged complaints about a budget mailer that appeared in residents’ mailboxes two-and-a-half weeks prior to the general election.

Bucklin’s complaint — summarized in our earlier story here along with the city’s response — claims that Nelson, a first-term mayor running for re-election, violated several state laws related to campaign disclosures and contributions by publishing and mailing a budget message document that “appears to be promoting Mayor Nelson’s candidacy.” The four-color, four-page, 8-by-10-inch publication included a 2024 Budget Message from Nelson, his photo and a list of the mayor’s 2024 priorities.

In her complaint, Drennan noted that the mailer “arrived on the exact same day as about 10 candidate pamphlets. It sure looks like he’s using his office and the facilities of the City of Edmonds for the purpose of assisting his campaign for election.”

In his official response to the PDC, Nelson stated that the claims have no merit. Bucklin said in his complaint that he wasn’t aware of Nelson sending out budget messages prior to the 2023 election year, but Nelson countered that he has provided budget messages to the public at the same time of year in both 2022 and 2021 “as part of my regular and usual conduct as mayor.”

Nelson also said that by law, he is required to produce a budget message at least 60 days before the beginning of the city’s next fiscal year. He also said that the preliminary budget, which includes the budget message, under law must be submitted to the city clerk at least 60 days before the next fiscal year. “The clerk is required to have enough copies of the budget message to meet the demands of taxpayers and be available for ‘distribution’ no later than six weeks before the city’s next fiscal year,” Nelson wrote. “By using the word ‘distribution,’ the law clearly intends that the budget message and budget be passed out or shared with taxpayers. The statute does not limit or define how the mayor should distribute this budget information.”

The mayor also addressed Bucklin’s claim that he violated state law that prohibits elected officials from appearing in public services announcements. As defined by state law, “public service announcements do not include a city’s budget and budget message,” Nelson wrote. “All city communications by elected officials would have to cease which is counter to government transparency and keeping citizens informed. Expanding the definition of public service announcements to budget messages would conflict with the state law requiring mayors to share their budget message.”

Nelson presented his budget message via a YouTube video Oct. 2. At the same time, a link to the video and the city budget as well as a text version of his budget message appeared on the city’s website.

The Edmonds City Council is now considering the mayor’s budget proposal. State law requires that the city have an approved budget by the end of 2023.

Nelson is being challenged by retired public affairs executive Mike Rosen for the mayor’s job. Ballots were mailed to voters Oct. 19.

According to the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission website, once staff open a case, an initial review during the first 90 days will determine how it can be categorized. For example, the agency could dismiss the case “as unfounded or frivolous” or issue a reminder or warning, PDC staff could also decide to initiate an investigation. Created in 1972, the PDC includes five commissioners who interpret and enforce the state’s campaign finance and disclosure laws.

