Public invited to second Landmark 99 community meeting

The City of Edmonds invites the public to attend a second community meeting regarding the Landmark 99 property from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School.



The 10-acre property located at the southern edge of Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood has been proposed as a possible site for housing, parks and public and community spaces.

The meeting will include a presentation on three site design options based on discussions from the first public meeting and input from the community poll. Following the presentation, there will be small group discussions to obtain feedback on each of the design options. Activities for children will be available.

Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W.

For more information about Landmark 99, please visit https://edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

Información disponible en el siguiente enlace en español edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

아래 링크에서 한국어로 제공되는 정보 edmondswa.gov/99landmark.

以下链接提供中文版信息 edmondswa.gov/99landmark.