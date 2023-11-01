PUD receiving reports of metering and utility scams

Snohomish County PUD is receiving reports of individuals attempting to scam customers by posing as PUD employees and meter installers. The individuals are visiting area homes and talking to customers about the PUD’s Connect Up advanced metering project, according to a news release.

The safety and security of our customers is the PUD’s top priority. If someone visits your home or business and claims to work for Snohomish County PUD, ask to see an official PUD badge, which includes a photo and first name, and note the person’s name. If a customer has suspicions, call 425-783-1000 to confirm the employee’s identity.

Prior to the meter exchange, a PUD employee will knock on the door. That employee will carry identification in the form of a PUD badge, wear PUD-branded clothing and drive a vehicle marked with the PUD logo.

The PUD is also receiving reports of individuals asking for money for the installation of a new meter. The PUD will never call or visit customers and ask for money for a new meter or the installation of a new meter.

Customers should not purchase a meter for their home. Meters are PUD property and non-PUD electricians or workers should not exchange or perform maintenance on our meters unless directed to do so by the PUD and the customer.

Below is what customers can expect before and during the meter exchange process, which is free:

• Prior to receiving a new meter, customers will receive a letter, postcard and email making them aware of the pending exchange.

• A PUD employee will knock on your door prior to the exchange of the new meter. If there is no answer at the door, the installer will proceed with the installation.

• Customers will experience a brief interruption of their electrical and water service during the exchange.

• For electric meters, exchanges will typically occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Water meters exchanges will typically occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• After the exchange, a notice will be left by the PUD employee to let you know the work was completed.