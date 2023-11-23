Reader view: An open letter from the ‘peanut gallery’

I’ll admit it, I enjoy watching our city government in action. Sometimes I agree and sometimes I disagree with their decisions. That’s life. I believe that being an active participant in the democratic process is a responsibility we should all share.

In case you don’t know it by now, we’re in the middle of budget season. The Edmonds City Council meetings are particularly interesting and very important as they decide how to spend our money. Our city has seen better financial days, and the council recognized our current situation and needed to declare a fiscal emergency to pay for ongoing expenses using rainy day funds. Hence the importance of the current council meetings as they try to stabilize our finances.

During the course of the meeting on Tuesday, there were a number of occasions where the audience chuckled at the discussion coming from the dais. I wouldn’t say it was disruptive or disrespectful, more as a surprise at the comments being made. What caught my attention, though, was at one point a councilmember acknowledged a gasp from “the peanut gallery.” Really, we were actually called the peanut gallery. Is that what they truly think of us? Obviously at least one councilmember does.

Let’s look at the definition of a ‘peanut gallery.” Most definitions would include something to the effect of: “people whose criticisms are regarded as irrelevant or insignificant (resembling uneducated people who throw peanuts on the stage to express displeasure with a performance).” I do not believe our citizens should be characterized as irrelevant, insignificant or uneducated. And just to be clear, nothing was thrown at the councilmembers.

So, what do our other elected officials think? In light of this characterization coming from the dais, I would like each of our elected officials (current and future) to post a comment here about how they view the citizens of the city they were elected to represent.

As a reminder, this chart depicts the city’s recognized organization. Who’s supposed to be on top?

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.