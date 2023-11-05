Reader view: Council — vote to end discussion of red-light camera purchases and revenue for 2024 budget

The Edmonds City Council previously approved installation of school zone speed cameras, but not red-light Cameras. This Reader View focuses on red-light cameras at intersections.
Please end the current discussion of red-light cameras at intersections at once, for the following reasons:
– City council never prepared an analysis, as state law requires, of the 6-12 locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located.
RCW 46.63.170(1)(a):
“the appropriate local legislative authority must prepare an analysis of the locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located: (i) Before enacting an ordinance allowing for the initial use of automated traffic safety cameras; and (ii) before adding additional cameras or relocating any existing camera to a new location within the jurisdiction.”
To prepare those studies, Council as a body must vote to initiate the preparation of the required analysis.
– A detailed study of the safety impacts of red-light cameras must be completed.
The City of Lynnwood’s data for 2019-2022 (which I provided to council on Oct. 30) indicates accidents are increasing over time.
In 2011, Redmond cancelled their contract for Red-Light Cameras because “the pilot program did not show a significant impact on intersection safety.”
www.redmond-reporter.com/news/city-council-plans-to-end-contract-with-traffic-camera-vendor
And, “Collisions jump 144% at Kent intersections with red-light cameras. Crashes increase to 137 in 2022 from 56 in 2021 after two years of declining numbers”
www.kentreporter.com/news/collisions-jump-144-at-kent-intersections-with-red-light-cameras
City officials appear to assume the 2024 budget will rely on $3.5m from the six new cameras.
From the 11-6 council packet:
“Question 2: Traffic camera infraction revenues are shown at $3.5m from the six new cameras. That works out to $73k/month per camera (based on the 8 month cycle). Assuming an average citation of $200, that works out to 365 citations/month or about 12/day.”
From the 2011 Redmond article link:
“The city has collected $791,452 through Sept. 14 from the program, but has to pay King County 80% — or $627,156 — for its contracted court costs. Then another $108,000 went to the camera vendor, leaving $56,296 for the city to use for traffic safety improvements.”
The administration projects revenue of $200 per ticket, but does not include data on court costs and costs to the camera vendor.
– Your constituents have not been given the opportunity to say if they want red-light cameras.
Will the city help those who need assistance paying the fines, including seniors and those on limited incomes? The fines harm some people more than others.
Should Edmonds City Council ever want to consider this in the future, please do the following: (1) Perform or authorize a study of whether red-light cameras conclusively improve safety. If empirical research indicates improved safety, then (2) Follow state law, prepare an analysis of the locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located. (3) Hold a public hearing. (4) Adopt an ordinance.
— By Ken Reidy
Ken Reidy lives in Edmonds
Thanks for giving us the ins and outs. Pretty obvious now this won’t be the money maker the mayor wishes for nor affect long term driving habits. Plus without following established rules to implement leaves us all convinced the mayor is a shyster.
An excellent factual analysis. The city administration in a “Hail Mary” desperate attempt to monetize intersections has proposed multiple red light cameras, many of these in the Highway 99 area. In the future this will be also known as the “Red Light Camera District”.There are numerous questions about the appropriateness of these cameras including whether they actually make intersections safer or not, realistic forecasts of revenue produced, as well as the questions of equity. Why now, but other than the city being in a financial emergency. Maybe with this proposal there’ll be an updating of the slogan: “Edmonds-It’s a Lynnwood or Kent kind of day…”
author- thank you for the summary of Redmond and Kent drivers’ experiences with redlight cameras. the first time the 2024 decision package was presented to Council, there was healthy skepticism that it was a good approach for Edmonds and that it was a money-maker. The Police Dept proposed this budget item, with apparent ignorance of the RCW that requires an analysis. there’s many, many opportunities for staff to increase the quality of analysis. just a little research would have revealed what the City Council’s role is.
Thanks Ken for taking the time to lay this out so well. I am grateful for your continued persistence in contacting council and the Administration to help improve the process and outcomes of our local government for the good of Edmonds. More residents need to pay attention.
I encourage residents to show up or tune in and comment at tomorrow night’s special Council meeting. It starts at 6 pm and is scheduled to go until 10 pm.
Link to the agenda – https://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=14&ID=3623&Inline=True
Link to the 524 page meeting packet – https://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=3623&Inline=True
I hope the Council puts the residents of Edmonds first and works to balance the 2024 budget by make any cuts to get our town back in the black. The Residents of Edmonds are at the top of the City’s organizational chart and are depending on those we elected to be good stewards on our behalf.
It seems like the city attorney should have advised that things were in motion for the city to violate state laws, and if he did give that advice why is it being disregarded.
Interesting. It would have been nice to have all of this information before we commented here on this issue. I did wonder how many would actually pay the fines and if the fines would be collected if taken to court? Sure does sound like a different solution might be a better choice. But what is this solution? I have no idea.
