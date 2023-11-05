Reader view: Council — vote to end discussion of red-light camera purchases and revenue for 2024 budget

The Edmonds City Council previously approved installation of school zone speed cameras, but not red-light Cameras. This Reader View focuses on red-light cameras at intersections.

Please end the current discussion of red-light cameras at intersections at once, for the following reasons:

– City council never prepared an analysis, as state law requires, of the 6-12 locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located.

RCW 46.63.170(1)(a):

“the appropriate local legislative authority must prepare an analysis of the locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located: (i) Before enacting an ordinance allowing for the initial use of automated traffic safety cameras; and (ii) before adding additional cameras or relocating any existing camera to a new location within the jurisdiction.”

To prepare those studies, Council as a body must vote to initiate the preparation of the required analysis.

– A detailed study of the safety impacts of red-light cameras must be completed.

The City of Lynnwood’s data for 2019-2022 (which I provided to council on Oct. 30) indicates accidents are increasing over time.

In 2011, Redmond cancelled their contract for Red-Light Cameras because “the pilot program did not show a significant impact on intersection safety.”

www.redmond-reporter.com/news/city-council-plans-to-end-contract-with-traffic-camera-vendor

And, “Collisions jump 144% at Kent intersections with red-light cameras. Crashes increase to 137 in 2022 from 56 in 2021 after two years of declining numbers”

www.kentreporter.com/news/collisions-jump-144-at-kent-intersections-with-red-light-cameras

City officials appear to assume the 2024 budget will rely on $3.5m from the six new cameras.

From the 11-6 council packet:

“Question 2: Traffic camera infraction revenues are shown at $3.5m from the six new cameras. That works out to $73k/month per camera (based on the 8 month cycle). Assuming an average citation of $200, that works out to 365 citations/month or about 12/day.”

From the 2011 Redmond article link:

“The city has collected $791,452 through Sept. 14 from the program, but has to pay King County 80% — or $627,156 — for its contracted court costs. Then another $108,000 went to the camera vendor, leaving $56,296 for the city to use for traffic safety improvements.”

The administration projects revenue of $200 per ticket, but does not include data on court costs and costs to the camera vendor.

– Your constituents have not been given the opportunity to say if they want red-light cameras.

Will the city help those who need assistance paying the fines, including seniors and those on limited incomes? The fines harm some people more than others.

Should Edmonds City Council ever want to consider this in the future, please do the following: (1) Perform or authorize a study of whether red-light cameras conclusively improve safety. If empirical research indicates improved safety, then (2) Follow state law, prepare an analysis of the locations within the jurisdiction where automated traffic safety cameras are proposed to be located. (3) Hold a public hearing. (4) Adopt an ordinance.

— By Ken Reidy

Ken Reidy lives in Edmonds