Reader view: More on those red-light cameras

The agenda packet for the Nov. 14, 2023 special meeting of the Edmonds City Council is out. The poor practice of publishing a misleading, incomplete agenda packet is on exhibit, once again.

Following is the entirety of the Red Light Camera Presentation Agenda item:

Edmonds City Council has never voted to request a presentation about the “purposed” Red Light Camera Project. Why is this false representation in an agenda packet?

Also, there is no “project.” Why are city officials acting as if there is a “project”?

Please note the statement that the presentation will be sent to council prior to the meeting. Why would the presentation not also be sent to the public prior to the meeting? Why is the public disrespected in this fashion, as if the public is an afterthought?

Staff’s recommendation to approve the Red-Light Camera Project as proposed, is nonsensical. Again, there is no “project.” If there was a “project,” why would the staff’s recommendation be to approve that project prior to city council adopting an ordinance allowing for the initial use of red-light cameras in Edmonds? Is it really this hard to do simple things, right?

Why isn’t the staff’s recommendation to simply review historical data about the impact of red-light cameras on safety within intersections?

Research has been provided to city officials that argues red-light Cameras do not improve safety. Why isn’t the data already provided to city officials included in the agenda packet for the Nov. 14, 2023 special meeting of city council?

The state law that allows for consideration of red-light cameras is RCW 46.63.170. RCW 46.63.170 is titled automated traffic safety cameras. RCW 46.63.170 is not titled automated traffic revenue cameras.

As this was a total surprise to both the public and the city council, the public and the city council are now burdened with having to respond to this latest conduct by the mayor and his administration. Why does the city council accept surprise burdens like this without putting up more of a fight on behalf of the council’s constituents?

Please encourage City Council President Neil Tibbott to remove this misleading, incomplete agenda packet item from the No.14, 2023 special meeting agenda packet at once. Don’t we have plenty of budget challenges to deal with without muddying the picture up further with this latest surprise idea promoted by the city’s chief executive and administrative officer, the mayor?

Please encourage Edmonds City Council to focus its budget deliberations on items that are already legal in Edmonds and not spend any more time on an item that requires significant legislative action before related revenues and expenses can be included in an Edmonds budget.

– By Ken Reidy

Author Ken Reidy lives in Edmonds.