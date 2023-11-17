Reader view: Support the Edmonds Theater

We live in an exceptional town. Just take a walk along the waterfront on a sunny day greeting your neighbors. Stop by the beautiful new waterfont center to partake in a coffee or an art or music class. Go see a concert at the great Edmonds Center for the Arts. We have a cozy, creative, family friendly downtown and lots of wonderful parks. Many blessings. Caring people.

One thing we have that very few communities have is an historic, single-screen, vibrant, independent movie theater that just keeps giving us really convenient access to first-run movies at very reasonable prices and good popcorn. They book interesting films and even have an occasional Thursday pay-what-you-can classic movie night. As a citizen here since the late ’50s, I’ve had many memorable visits to this gem. Not just movies…travel presentations and other community gatherings…even some rowdy live music back in the day. This is a rare asset that needs our help to compete and thrive in a tough business.

You may have heard that the Edmonds Theater recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary. That’s mighty impressive.

I would like to put out a challenge to my fellow Edmonds folks. Support what you love.

I went to the movie playing there last night and spoke with the people running the box office. They don’t know how long they can keep this going. Old building and many challenges. I would ask those who can to please dig deep into your pocket and do what I did last night. Drop some cash into the support-the-theater donation box at the box office. Once something like this slips away, it’s impossible to replace. May I suggest $100 to celebrate 100 years. I’m hoping this theater continues to bring us fine films for a long time.

— By Steve Noe

Steve Noe lives in Edmonds