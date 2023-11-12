Red-light camera presentation and public hearing on city council agenda for Nov. 14

During a special 6 p.m. Edmonds City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14, the public will be asked to weigh in on the city’s 2024 budget proposal to install red-light cameras at six intersections. The cameras would cost $180,000 but the city has said it anticipates revenue generated from violators would exceed the cost.

Speaking to the council Oct. 10 about the police department’s request, Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said that the goal of the cameras was to reduce accidents and improve safety. The six intersections, which were deemed unsafe during a police study, include Highway 99 and 220th Street Southwest, 220th and 76th Avenue West, 220th and 9th Avenue South, 212th Street Southwest and 76th, Highway 104 and Dayton Street and Highway 104 and 100th Avenue West.

Bennett is scheduled to make another presentation Tuesday, followed by a public hearing on the matter.

The agenda also includes further discussion of both the proposed 2024-2029 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program and the 2024 budget.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can see the complete council special meeting agenda here.

You can also watch the meeting and comment via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, there will be two council committee meetings, viewable via Zoom. If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided in the city council conference room at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The committee agendas are below:

Public Safety-Planning-Human Services-Personnel, 3:30 p.m.

1. Snohomish County Jail contract extension

2. Authorizing vacation accrual for a capital projects manager candidate

3. Code Amendment for implementation of detached accessory dwelling units in accordance with HB 1337 – “Expanding housing options by easing barriers to the construction and use of accessory dwelling units.”

Parks & Public Works, 4:30 p.m.

1. Committee updates

2. Public works update third quarter 2023