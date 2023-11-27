Report, public hearing on Landmark 99 proposal set for Nov. 28 council meeting

A presentation on proposed uses for the Landmark 99 property followed by a public hearing is scheduled for the Tuesday, Nov. 28 Edmonds City Council meeting.

You can read a summary of those proposed uses in our report on the Nov. 18 Landmark 99 public meeting here. The council is scheduled to vote during its Dec. 5 meeting on whether to proceed with the project.

The council will also welcome newly elected Councilmember Chris Eck, who will be sworn in to the Position 1 seat. She replaces appointed Councilmember Dave Teitzel, who didn’t seek election to the position.

In other business, the council is set to consider a contract with Fitch and Associates — at a cost of $44,5000 — to provide a fire services feasibility assessment related to a future decision about Edmonds annexing into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority. According to the agenda, “the intent is to evaluate the current fire service delivery models and the efficacy of the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) proposal, an evaluation of the creating an internal fire department, and potential contractual relationship with another provider.

The firm is known to the city and the fire authority. In 2016, Fitch and Associates issued a report that analyzed South County Fire’s services and suggested ways to make them more cost-effective and efficient.

The council will also continue its 2024 budget deliberations.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. You can view the meeting remotely and comment via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can also view the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.