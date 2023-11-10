Save the date: North Sound Church choir to presents ‘Christmas In Edmonds’ concert Dec. 2

North Sound Church’s Mosaic choir will return to the Edmonds Center for the Arts Saturday, Dec. 2 with its “Christmas In Edmonds” concert.

The Mosaic 100-voice and 30-member orchestra will be featured and will offer a concert of both traditional and contemporary seasonal music. The performance has become a holiday family tradition for many.

The church is partnering with “Atlas Free” to help raise funds to stop human trafficking in the U.S. and around the world. Donations will be accepted.

Choose between two identical concerts — at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are available now for $20 for the main floor and $15 for the balcony.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ec4arts.org or phone 425-275-9595.